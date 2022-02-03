Update 12:05 p.m.: The Copperas Cove Police Department announced a number of street closures on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The department said the following roads were closed due to "hazardous travel conditions."
- Ash Street
- Mueller Street
- Pecan Cove Drive
- Ogletree Pass
- Veterans Avenue
- Mountain Avenue
"We will continue to update this list as needed throughout the day," the post stated. "However, if you feel you cannot travel safely regardless of closures, we highly encourage you to stay home."
The temperature was below freezing and continuing to fall Thursday morning, icing up Killeen area roads.
"Impact should linger into tomorrow (Friday) because temperatures will likely remain near or below freezing," National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said. "The sun may come out for a bit tomorrow and that may help a bit with some partial melting, but anything that melts and stays on the road will just re-freeze overnight Friday night.
Area schools and government offices, including Fort Hood, are closed today due to the winter weather.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Barnes said the lowest recorded temperature overnight was 28 degrees around 7 a.m. Thursday, but it has continued to fall since. As of around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the temperature was 25, Barnes said.
The overnight on Thursday into Friday is expected to be around 15 degrees, with wind chills around 1 degree Fahrenheit or as low as a degree or two below zero.
The overnight lows look to remain below freezing until Tuesday evening, according to the latest forecast from the NWS, but high temperatures should continue to climb gradually each day.
"Really, we should see much more improvement on Saturday when we get up to the upper-30s, even near 40 degrees," Barnes said. "So hopefully we'll see a bit more melting and evaporating on Saturday."
According to the National Weather Service, observed precipitation around 6 a.m. was between a quarter to half an inch for much of Killeen and west toward Lampasas. East and north toward Harker Heights and Gatesville, observed precipitation was between half to three-quarters of an inch.
To see the National Weather Service’s observed precipitation map, go to https://water.weather.gov/precip/index.php.
Barnes said Thursday morning that the precipitation could last until early afternoon between 1 to 3 p.m. Despite the projection that precipitation will end, the temperature is expected to fall.
Power Outages
As of around 9 a.m. Thursday, there were minimal power outages in the area, according to Oncor. At that time, there were two outages with two customers affected.
There were 12 customers affected by power outages in the Copperas Cove area, and three in the Killeen area, at about 9:50 a.m., according to the Oncor power outage map.
This is a stark difference from Winter Storm Uri in 2021 when tens of thousands of people were without power.
Police/Roads
Killeen Police Department Officer Burleson posted a Facebook Live just before 9 a.m. to alert motorists to dangerous conditions Thursday morning.
“The roads are getting worse by the second,” Burleson said. “There’s quite a bit of ice on the road and also a mix of slush.”
Burleson asked drivers to be cautious if they must leave the home Thursday.
“So if you have to drive out here, make sure you drive with extreme caution, be safe and be extremely patient,” he said. “For those of you who have to work this morning, make sure you give yourself enough time to get to work.”
The police officer reminded residents to protect themselves from would-be car thieves Thursday.
“If you go to the store for any reason and you’re in the car by yourself, do not leave your car running and go inside the store. That’s how you get your car stolen.”
Warming shelters
Those seeking a warm place to take a break from the freezing weather can visit area warming shelters.
The city of Copperas Cove announced Thursday morning the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B in Copperas Cove, is open "until further notice" to provide shelter from Winter Storm Landon. Cove said pets are welcome as well but they must be leashed or kenneled.
The city of Killeen will have warming centers open evenings only Thursday through Saturday. The center locations and hours are as follows:
- Thursday-Friday, Feb. 3-4, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Moss Rose Center, 1103 E Ave. E; dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close at that time, according to a news release Wednesday.
