After a chilly first two months of the year which brought on freezing temperatures, cold winds, and even snow; Central Texans can finally rejoice as we are now out of the ballpark of winter and now into the swing of spring.
This week we will see temperatures rise to the upper 70s with temperatures Thursday managing to reach the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
But as things begin to get warmer, conditions will get dryer.
“The dry conditions in the area could lead to the potential of fires,” National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez said. The U.S. Drought Monitor places parts of Bell County in the range of severe drought to abnormally dry. The Killeen area in under threat of severe drought.
Since March 7, the county has been under a burn ban which has been extended until March 28.
According to the Bell County website, violation of the burn ban is a class C misdemeanor which is punishable by a $500 fine.
