The summer months are winding down, but the heat isn’t. Brace yourselves for a long week of hot and humid weather, with little rain to provide any sort of relief.
This week, you can expect much of the same feel everyday, hot and humid mostly, with a slight switch-up Thursday and Friday. according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Sellers.
Sellers says, though we haven’t seen temperatures hit 100 degrees yet this summer, our next best opportunity for that to happen is Monday through Wednesday. Otherwise, we’ll head into the mid-90’s by Thursday and Friday. That’s also when Seller says we’ll see an increase chance for precipitation, but it won’t help cool things down.
DROUGHT
As for drought conditions, showers over the past week or so have helped the area stave off a rather dry summer. Now, as we approach fall, we could see a summer without any drought at all since the weather is often wetter, according to Sellers.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently elevated to 622.34 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is elevated to 594.08 feet
