The skies are expected to remain clear and the forecast is sunny at least until Monday night, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. On Monday evening the forecast calls for growing chances of rain.
Today the high temperature is expected to reach just 80 degrees, while the low temperature should drop down to 57 degrees.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to rise quite a bit, reaching 83 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 66 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain late Monday evening.
The high temperature is expected to hit 83 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 67 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain Tuesday and thunderstorms during the day, dropping to 20% overnight.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 86 degrees while the low temperature could hit 69 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 89 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 70 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 87 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 69 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.