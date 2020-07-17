After persistent triple-digit heat, temperatures are projected to decrease slightly throughout the week.
Temperatures should remain in the upper-90s with a high of around 97 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service forecast at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Humidity could push the heat index back into the triple digits, however.
Temperatures should remain around 97 through Monday, and around 96 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Overnight lows are expected to stay in the mid-70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.