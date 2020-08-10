Killeen-area residents should expect temperatures in the lower 100s in the forecast for the week as drought conditions have remained stable.
The drought conditions for Bell County are still in the moderately dry category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Lampasas and Coryell counties are in a mix of abnormally dry and moderately dry conditions. Last year at this time, Bell and Coryell were experiencing any drought-like conditions, while Lampasas county was experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
Today’s forecast will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101, heat index values as high as 105 and south winds up to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night’s forecast will be clear, with a low around 76 and south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Tuesday night’s forecast calls for it to be mostly clear, with a low around 78 and south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 103, Low around 78.
Thursday: High near 103, Low around 77.
Friday: High near 102, Low around 77.
