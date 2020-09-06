WEATHER Graphic

Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures to be in the 50s later in the week starting on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast will have mostly sunny skies, with a high near 90. Sunday night’s forecast will have mostly clear skies, with a low around 73.

Monday’s forecast will have mostly sunny skies, with a high near 93. Monday night will have mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 74.

The forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: High near 89, low around 64; 60% chance of rain

Wednesday: High near 74, low around 55; 30% chance of rain

Thursday: High near 74, low around 57; 20% chance of rain

