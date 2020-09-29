Killeen-area residents can expect lows in the 50s slated for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be sunny with a high near 79. Tuesday night’s forecast will have clear skies with a low around 53.
Wednesday’s forecast will have sunny skies with a high near 87. Wednesday night will have clear skies with a low around 58.
No rain was in the forecast this week.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 88, Low around 57.
Friday: High near 81, Low around 58.
Saturday: High near 82, Low around 63.
