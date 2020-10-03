Killeen-area residents can expect lows around the 60s and highs in the upper 80s in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 88 and south winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Saturday night’s forecast will have clear skies, with a low around 60.
No rain is in the forecast through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 87. Sunday night’s forecast will have clear skies, with a low around 59.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Monday: High near 86, Low around 61.
Tuesday: High near 89, Low around 61.
Wednesday: High near 90, Low around 62.
