Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the 60s today, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 68, north winds around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday night’s forecast calls for clear skies and a low around 42.
Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 72. Monday night’s forecast calls for clear skies and a low around 44.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 74, Low around 45.
Wednesday: High near 75, Low around 54. South winds around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: High near 78, Low around 57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.