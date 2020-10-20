Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the 70s by the end of the week on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 86 and south southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night’s forecast will have partly cloudy skies and a low around 68, according to the forecast.
Wednesday’s forecast will have partly sunny skies, with a high near 86 and south southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night’s forecast will have mostly clear skies and a low around 67.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 87, Low around 67. South winds between 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: High near 84, Low around 55
Saturday: High near 74, Low around 58.
