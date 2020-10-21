Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the 70s by Friday. according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing with a high near 86. Wednesday night’s forecast will have mostly clear skies with a low around 66, according to the forecast.
Thursday’s forecast will have mostly sunny skies, with a high near 86, south winds between 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night’s forecast will have mostly clear skies, with a low around 66, south southeast winds around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 78, Low around 54. South winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon and winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: High near 76, Low around 62.
Sunday: High near 84, Low around 60.
