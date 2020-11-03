Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 76. Tuesday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low around 47.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 78, south winds around 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a low around 54.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 78, Low around 53
Friday: High near 78, Low around 55
Saturday: High near 77, Low around 62
