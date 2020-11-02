Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the 70s by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“We will be trending back to normal,” said Lamont Bain, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “We will see above normal temperatures and a return in southerly winds. There is no rain chances for the week and it will be mostly sunny weather for the area.”
The month of October brought some rain to the area.
“This year’s total for October was around 1.31 inches,” Bain said. “The rainfall total for last year in October was around .56 inches.”
The highest temperature for October 2020 was 97 degrees, which was recorded on Oct. 11, and the lowest temperature was 36 degrees recorded on Oct. 31.
“The average high temperature for the month of October in 2020 was 79.3 degrees compared to last year’s 79.5 degrees,” Bain said. “The average low temperature for October in 2020 was 54.7 compared to last years 56.8. The highest temperature in October 2019 was 97 also degrees and the lowest for that year was 30 degrees.”
Bell County currently has slight abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell and Lampasas counties currently have no drought conditions.
Last year at this time, Coryell had moderate dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing a mixture of moderate and severe dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing moderately dry conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 624.39 feet, which is 2.39 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.54 which is 0.46 below normal elevation.
Today’s forecast calls for patchy frost before 7 a.m., sunny skies and a high near 69. Monday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low around 42.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 74. Tuesday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low around 47.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 76, Low around 54. South winds around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: High near 77, Low around 53.
Friday: High near 76, Low around 53.
