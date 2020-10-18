Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures to be in the 80s for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will have mostly cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 87 and south winds around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday night’s forecast will have increasing clouds with a low around 67 and south winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the forecast.
Monday’s forecast will have mostly cloudy skies, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. Monday night’s forecast will have partly cloudy skies with a low around 67.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 84, Low around 66
Wednesday: High near 85, Low around 66
Thursday: High near 85, Low around 65.
