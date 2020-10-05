Temperatures in the 80s slated in the forecast

Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the high 80s for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
“We are just going to see a warm up towards the end of the week,” said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “Typically this is caused by high pressure building back in the atmosphere.”
The month of September brought an abundance of rain to the area for the year.
“This year’s total for September was 3.23 inches so there was a little bit more rainfall than last year,” Barnes said, “The rainfall total for last year in September was .07 inches.”
The highest temperature for September 2020 was 99 degrees which was recorded on Sept. 1.
“The average temperature for the month of September in 2020 was 84 degrees compared to last year’s 97 degrees,” Barnes said. “The highest temperature in September 2019 is 101 degrees and the average temperature for that year was 89 degrees.”
Bell County currently has no drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell County has no drought conditions, nor does Lampasas County.
Last year at this time, Coryell had some abnormal and moderate dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing a mixture of extreme, severe and moderate dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing moderately dry conditions.
The lake levels in the area are still above normal elevation, as Belton Lake has a reading of 594.10 which is .10 above normal, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 625.07 feet which is 0.7 feet above normal.
Today’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 83. Monday night’s forecast will be clear, with a low around 59. Tuesday’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 88. Tuesday night’s forecast will be clear with a low around 60.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 89, Low around 61.
Thursday: High near 88, Low around 62.
Friday: High near 87, Low around 62.
