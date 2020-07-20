Killeen-area residents have experienced nearly a week of hotter temperatures than normal and drought conditions remaining in the moderate category.
“The Killeen area has had above normal temperatures in the past week,” said Eric Martello, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “Due to the absence of less rain and a higher terrain, the average temperatures for the past three or four days are 5.5 degrees warmer than normal.”
The drought conditions for Bell County are still in the moderately dry category according to the drought monitor
Lampasas and Coryell counties are currently a mix of abnormally dry and moderately dry, according to the United States drought monitor. Last year at this time, none of the three counties were experiencing any drought-like conditions, according to the drought monitor.
“There were no temperatures higher than 100 in June,” Martello said. “However, this month we have had nine days this summer and the hottest day was on July 13 with a temperature of 106 degrees.”
Today’s forecast will be sunny with a high near 97, heat index values as high as 101 and light south southeast winds becoming east southeast up to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows around 75 and south southeast winds up to 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, with a high near 95 and south southeast winds up to 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75 and south southeast winds up to 5 to 10 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 95, Low near 76
Thursday: High near 96, Low around 75
Friday: High near 94, low around 75
