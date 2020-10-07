WEATHER Graphic

Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the 90s by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 89. Wednesday night’s forecast shows mostly clear skies with a low around 59. Thursday will be sunny with a high near 87. Thursday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low around 62.

The forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday: High near 86, Low around 62.

Saturday: High near 92, Low around 66.

Sunday: High near 95, Low around 68.

csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562

Tags

Locations

General Assignments/ Sports Reporter

Cade Smith joined the Herald in July 2020. He is a 2020 graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Communication (Journalism) with a minor in Criminal Justice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.