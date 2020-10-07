Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the 90s by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 89. Wednesday night’s forecast shows mostly clear skies with a low around 59. Thursday will be sunny with a high near 87. Thursday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low around 62.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 86, Low around 62.
Saturday: High near 92, Low around 66.
Sunday: High near 95, Low around 68.
