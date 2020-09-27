Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the lower 80s for the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89 and south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., increasing clouds with a low around 65 and south winds of 10 to 15 mph becoming northwesterly after midnight with potential gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday will have mostly sunny skies, with a high near 75. It will be breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Monday night will have mostly clear skies, with a low around 53 and north winds around 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 79, Low around 55.
Wednesday: High near 84, Low around 58.
Thursday: High near 83, Low around 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.