Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures in the upper 70s for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 79, south winds around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a low around 53.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 79. Thursday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low around 54.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 78, Low around 53
Saturday: High near 77, Low around 61
Sunday: High near 79, Low around 64
