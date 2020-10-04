Killeen area residents can expect highs in the upper the 80s slated for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 83 and west southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday night’s forecast will have clear skies, with a low around 57.
Monday’s forecast will be sunny and a high near 83. Monday night will have clear skies, with a low around 60.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 88, Low around 61.
Wednesday: High near 89, Low around 61.
Thursday: High near 88, Low around 62.
