Killeen-area residents could see temperatures in the upper 80s for the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday’s high was 90 degrees and the low was 65 degrees, according to Steve Fano, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 with north northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a low around 69.
Monday’s forecast predicts mostly sunny skies, with a high near 86 and north-northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night’s forecast will have mostly cloudy skies and a low around 70.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 86, Low around 69.
Wednesday: High near 88, Low around 69.
Thursday: High near 88, Low around 70.
