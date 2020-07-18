Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures to remain in the upper 90s as the week goes on,
The National Weather Service forecast for today will be sunny with highs near 97, heat index values as high as 101 and southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph. Tonight’s forecast will be mostly clear with a lows around 75 and southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.
Monday’s forecast will be mostly sunny with a high near 97 and light south wind becoming southeast winds from 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Monday night calls for it to be partly cloudy with lows around 76 and southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: Highs near 95, Lows around 75.
Wednesday: Highs near 94, Lows around 74.
Thursday: Highs near 95, Lows around 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.