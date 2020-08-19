Killeen-area residents should expect temperatures in the high 90s and 100s for the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 98 and north northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Thursday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Thursday night’s forecast will be mostly clear, with a low around 73.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 100, Low around 74.
Saturday: High near 100, Low around 74.
Sunday: High near 100, Low around 75.
