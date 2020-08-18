Killeen-area residents should expect temperatures to be in the upper 90s for the week.
After south-moving storms passed through the Dallas area Sunday night, Belton and Temple had rainfall amounts of .03 inches of rain, however, Killeen had no measurable amounts, according to the National Weather Service.
“We had a cold front come in and the dry air combined will push temperatures a bit lower for the area.” said David Bonnette, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Tuesday night calls for mostly clear skies, with a low around 74.
Wednesday’s forecast will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Wednesday night calls for partly cloudy skies with a low around 72.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 98, Low around 73.
Friday: High near 99, Low around 73.
Saturday: High near 100, Low around 75.
