Although Monday is generally considered the end of Summer, it will by no means be the end of the summer temperatures, according to the National Weather Service—Fort Worth.
“Unless you get some scattered showers late Sunday, that will be it for the possibility of rain for the Labor Day weekend,” said Meteorologist Matt Bishop.
Monday’s temperatures will be near 100 under sunny and hot conditions. South winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph changing to south, southeast winds after sunset. Wind may gust as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear conditions overnight with a low around 78.
Tuesday should be more of the same with a high near 101 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. After dusk, winds may become south, southeast and gust as high as 20 mph. Overnight, the low is expected to be near 77.
Wednesday will be sunny and hot with a high temperature of 101 and continual south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Overnight Wednesday, the low is expected to be 77 with southwest winds continuing.
Sunny and hot conditions will continue Thursday with a high temperature near 102 and south, southwest winds around 10 mph. Overnight, Thursday’s low will be around 77.
Friday will be sunny and hot with a high near 103. Overnight Friday will be clear and warm with a low around 77.
Saturday’s high is expected to be near 102.
