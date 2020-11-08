Killeen-area residents can expect daytime high temperatures in the low 70s by Thursday and winds over 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77, south southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday night’s forecast calls for increasing clouds and a low around 63.
Monday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Winds will from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with a low around 64 and south winds around 10 to 15 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 76, Low around 46.
Wednesday: High near 76, Low around 56.
Thursday: High near 73, Low around 57.
