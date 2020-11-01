Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures to return to the 70s by Tuesday as area night temperatures remain cool, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 68, north northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning and winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Sunday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low around 39, according to the forecast.
Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 67. Monday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low around 41.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 73, Low around 48.
Wednesday: High near 76, Low around 55.
Thursday: High near 77, Low around 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.