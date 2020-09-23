Killeen area residents should expect temperatures to return to the 90s by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
According to readings from Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, September’s rainfall total is 7.97 inches, said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
“The year to date rainfall total is 25.72 inches and the average annual amount is 33.08 inches.” he said.
Today’s forecast will have mostly sunny skies, with a high near 78 and north winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with a low around 64 and north wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
On Monday, Killeen recorded between .25 and .62 inches of rainfall, according to Monique Sellers, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. The rain continued early Tuesday, and then tapered off in the afternoon.
The rain this week was attributed to he outer bands of Tropical Storm Beta, which made for water and wrecks on area roadways.
Multiple wrecks were reported on Interstate 35 Tuesday, including three early morning single-vehicle collisions in Troy and a truck accident in Belton.
An 18-wheeler jackknifed at about 10:30 a.m. at southbound mile marker 292 on Interstate 35, which is near the Loop 121 exit in Belton. All southbound I-35 lanes were closed just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and reopened at about 12:30 p.m.
Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas farther inland.
Beta, which made landfall late Monday as a tropical storm just north of Port O’Connor, is the first storm named for a Greek letter to make landfall in the continental United States. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names last week, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.
By Tuesday afternoon, Beta was 40 miles north of Port O’Connor, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving east-northeast at 5 mph and was expected to crawl inland along the coast over Texas through Wednesday.
The National Hurricane Center said parts of the Houston area had seen up to 14 inches of rain by Tuesday afternoon. One area in Brazoria County, located south of Houston along the coast, got nearly 18 inches of rain in the last two days.
Street flooding was reported in parts of the Houston area. Fire Chief Samuel Peña said first responders had done nearly 100 water rescues on city roadways since Monday evening.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said there were preliminary reports of some home flooding along a creek south of Houston.
Both Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged residents to stay home and off the roads. About 70 barricades had been placed throughout the city in high water areas.
“Your sedan is not a submarine. Your minivan is not magical. So stay off the roads right now,” Hidalgo said. “Your destination is not worth your life. It’s not worth the life of the first responder that’s going to have to come and rescue you if you drive into high water and are stuck there.”
Houston-area officials worried additional rainfall Tuesday evening and Wednesday on already saturated ground and waterways could result in more flooding.
Beta was the ninth named storm that made landfall in the continental U.S. this year. That tied a record set in 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
Beta was expected to move over Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi later in the week, bringing the risk of flash flooding.
Sunshine is expected to return to the Killee area today.
“We will see sunshine for the rest of the week and temperatures return to the 90s. We will then see a weak cold front next week as early as Tuesday,” Sellers said.
Thursday’s forecast will have mostly sunny skies, with a high near 81. Thursday night will have mostly clear skies, with a low around 60.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 87, Low around 65.
Saturday: High near 90, Low around 67.
Sunday: High near 92, Low around 65.
DEBORAH MCKEON with FME News Services and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
