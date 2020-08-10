Killeen-area residents should expect temperatures to be in the lower 100s and heat index values to increase over the next few days.
“On average this is the hottest time of year for the area,” said Matt Stalley, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “These are the peak temperatures and they will stay in the upper 90s as high pressures are right overhead and they will stick around which means the clearer skies and hot sun.”
Today’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 101 and heat index values as high as 105. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 77 and south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 102, and heat index values as high as 107. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 77.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 102, Low around 77.
Thursday: High near 103, Low around 78.
Friday: High near 103, Low around 77.
