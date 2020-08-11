Killeen-area residents should expect temperatures to be in the lower 100s and heat index values to increase over the next few days.
“On average this is the hottest time of year for the area,” said Matt Stalley, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “These are the peak temperatures and they will stay in the upper 90s as high pressure is right overhead, and they will stick around which means clearer skies and hot sun.”
Monday’s high was 99 as of 5:30 p.m. and Killeen has had 11 days of temperatures over 100 degrees.
Today’s forecast will calls for mostly sunny and hot conditions, with a high near 102, and heat index values as high as 107. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Wednesday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Wednesday night will be clear, with a low around 78.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 103, Low around 78.
Friday: High near 103, Low around 77.
Saturday: High near 102, Low around 76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.