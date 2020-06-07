Temperatures in Central Texas are expected to break triple digits multiple times in the coming week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
"I think this will be the first of the triple-digit days in Killeen for the year," meteorologist Matt Bishop said. "If Monday or Tuesday reaches 100 degrees, that will be the first triple-digit day."
While both days are expected to receive high temperatures, Bishop said neither are expected to set a record high temperature, thought Tuesday could be close.
"The current record temperature for June 8 (Monday) is 103, while June 9 (Tuesday) is 102," Bishop said. Currently the weather forecast shows an expected high of 102 degrees Tuesday.
Today the high temperature is expected to reach just 96 degrees, while the low temperature should drop down to 74 degrees.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to climb quite a bit, reaching 100 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 79 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 102 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 68 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 94 degrees while the low temperature could hit 67 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 96 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 69 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 96 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 69 degrees.
With temperatures frequently approaching 100 degrees there are several safety tips to keep in mind.
Seek out air conditioning. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, head to a cooler indoor place. Go to a museum, the library or a movie theater. Just a few hours in the chilly air will help your body manage heat better.
Eat light. The best foods for hot days are cool, light and easy on the stomach. A hot, heavy meal will make you feel warmer. Chilled fruit and crisp salads are good options.
Sip plenty of water. Your body loses a lot of fluid when you sweat, so it’s easy to become dehydrated in hot temperatures. Be sure to drink enough water and avoid sugary beverages, which can make your body lose fluid
Dress for the heat. Wear loose, breathable, light-colored clothing. When you go outside, don a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face from the sun.
For other extreme heat related safety tips, go to www.weather.gov/safety/heat or www.redcross.org/news/article/Heat-Safety-Red-Cross-Offers-Safety-Steps-When-Temperatures-Soar.
