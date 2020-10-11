Killeen-area residents can expect high temperatures to fall below 90 degrees by Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny and hot conditions, with a high near 99, with south-southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night’s forecast projects clear skies with a low around 70 and south winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday will be sunny, with a high near 89, south-southwest winds around 10 mph becoming northerly in the afternoon and could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low around 62.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 88, Low around 61.
Wednesday: High near 89, Low around 61.
Thursday: High near 89, Low around 61.
