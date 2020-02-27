The cold temperatures today will warm up as the day goes on, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Dunn.
The temperature was around 27 degrees at 7 a.m. this morning and is expected to get up to around 55 at noon. The high for the day is 60 degrees, according to Dunn.
Conditions will be clear and sunny throughout the day.
On Friday, temperatures will be around 35 in the morning and will get up to around 70 in the afternoon, according to Dunn.
