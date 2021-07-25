A local motorcycle group was one step ahead of the heat Sunday with a scoop of ice cream in hand.
Members of the Horny Toad HOG Chapter, headquartered in Temple, gathered at Waffle Cone at 508 Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove for an ice cream social. Riders took off around 3:40 p.m. Sunday and got their frozen treats at the local shop.
Don Toscano, member of the HOG Chapter, said the event a chance for club members to gather.
“We meet for ice cream maybe three to four times a year,” Toscano said. “Members get a patch for coming. They’ll get a scoop added to their patch.”
The group holds other social gatherings throughout the year.
The HOG chapter is headquartered at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson at 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Learn more about upcoming events at www.hornytoadhd.com.
