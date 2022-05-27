A Temple woman is accused of taking another woman’s purse and stealing money during a confrontation at a Killeen business this week, according to an arrest affidavit.
Killeen police say an officer met with a woman at a Killeen business who said she was confronted there by a woman she did not know, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police the other woman, later identified as Taylor Shea Davis, accused her of being involved with her boyfriend, the affidavit said.
“(The woman) stated Taylor Davis took her wallet from her hand and took money from her wallet,” police said in the affidavit.
Another officer spoke to another person who said she gave Davis a ride to the store. The person gave a similar account of events to police.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Davis on a charge of theft from person. He set her bond at $20,000.
