A Temple woman was sentenced this week to seven years of probation for assaulting a Harker Heights police officer in 2018.
Chelsea Maleek Jones, 27, was taken into custody on Thursday following the sentencing hearing because Judge Paul LePak ordered that she spend 180 days in the Bell County Jail as a condition of her probation, according to jail and court records.
On Feb. 14, 2019, Jones was sentenced to a term of 5 years of deferred adjudication probation, on the third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 6, 2021, filed a motion to revoke that probation. On March 24, she admitted to violating her probation.
On Thursday, LePak revoked the deferred adjudication probation, found Jones guilty, and sentenced her to a term of 7 years of regular probation.
Jones was arrested on Sept. 3, 2018, after kicking a Heights police officer who was trying to arrest her on a charge of terroristic threat with a BB gun, according to the arrest affidavit. Heights police responded to a call of an armed subject in a vehicle in the 300 block of East Knight’s Way. Police found the car and identified Jones as the person inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Police said a victim reported that Jones had been pointing a BB handgun at her vehicle. “The victim ... stated she believed the gun was real and was in fear for her life,” according to the affidavit.
Another officer arrived to assist in the arrest, escorting Jones to a patrol car and asking her to sit in the back seat.
The officer said “Jones refused to sit down and he had to physically move her into the patrol car,” the affidavit states. “After she was seated, she kicked him in the knee. (The officer) said he heard a pop, felt pain and fell to the ground.”
The officer had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.
