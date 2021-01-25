COPPERAS COVE — The City of Copperas Cove has approved contractors to make a utility cut across Lutheran Church Road on Thursday, weather permitting, according to a release by the city.
Work is expected to last from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which time a portion of Lutheran Church Road will be closed completely to through traffic.
A detour around the construction site is established as follows:
Eastbound on Lutheran Church Road: Right on Summers Road, left on Ashley Drive, left on Isabelle Drive, right on Lutheran Church Road.
Westbound on Lutheran Church Road: Left on Isabelle Drive, right on Ashley Drive, right on Summers Road, left on Lutheran Church Road.
All motorists are encouraged to follow posted road construction signs for the safety.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Development Services at 254-547-4221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.