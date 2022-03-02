Portions of Old Farm-to-Market 440 in Killeen will be closed Thursday and Friday, Killeen officials said Wednesday.
The road will experience temporary lane closures between Stealth Lane and Leslie Circle between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.
“Crews will be performing asphalt work in the area and will need to close parts of the road for access,” the city said in a news release.
Though the road will be open, the temporary lane closures will necessitate the use of flag crews to control traffic in the area, the city said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.