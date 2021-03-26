Northbound and southbound inside lanes of Rosewood Drive from the interstate to Glenwood Drive in Killeen will be closed next week for the installation of a left turn lane, the city of Killeen announced in a news release.
Lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through April 4. Lanes will reopen after work hours.
Traffic will be diverted to the outside lanes. Motorists should expect delays.
