Rosewood Drive Sign

Rosewood Drive in Killeen.

 Herald | File

Northbound and southbound inside lanes of Rosewood Drive from the interstate to Glenwood Drive in Killeen will be closed next week for the installation of a left turn lane, the city of Killeen announced in a news release.

Lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through April 4. Lanes will reopen after work hours.

Traffic will be diverted to the outside lanes. Motorists should expect delays.

