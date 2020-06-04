Temperatures are getting up there to show summer is here in the Killeen area. No rain is expected throughout the week.
Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 92. Overnight will have mostly clear skies with a low around 72.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 93 and a low around 73.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 94 and mostly clear overnight with a low around 73.
The weekend will end with sunny skies with a high near 96 and a low around 73.
Monday will be mostly sunny skies with a high near 95. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 74.
Tuesday will be sunny and hot with a high near 102.
