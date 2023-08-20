WEATHER Graphic

The Killeen-area will see another week of extremely hot temperatures, but may see showers Tuesday if conditions are right.

“The dome of high-pressure that’s sitting over Central Texas may move slightly north, which could open the door for some precipitation in the next few days,” Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Sunday. “But it will be hit-or-miss as to whether or not specific location will get any sizable precipitation.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

