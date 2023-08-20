The Killeen-area will see another week of extremely hot temperatures, but may see showers Tuesday if conditions are right.
“The dome of high-pressure that’s sitting over Central Texas may move slightly north, which could open the door for some precipitation in the next few days,” Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Sunday. “But it will be hit-or-miss as to whether or not specific location will get any sizable precipitation.”
Monday, expect sunny and hot conditions to continue with a high near 105. The heat index values are expected to be as high as 108.
According to Barnes, the record for this day is 104, set in 2011, so Monday’s high may set a new one.
There will be south southwest winds at 5-15 mph Monday which should become easterly in the afternoon. Gusts are expected as high as 20 mph. Look for clouds to come in Monday afternoon with a low overnight around 80. Winds will pick up to between 10 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms possible after 4 p.m. The day will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101. East winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusty winds may reach 25 mph in the afternoon. Storm chances will decrease overnight under partly cloudy conditions with a low around 77. Winds will turn back around and come from the south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny and hot with a high near 102. South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Overnight, conditions will be mostly clear with a low around 79. Winds will become west southwest after midnight and could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, the higher temperatures return under sunny and hot conditions. The high for Thursday is expected to be near 105. This could also be another record setting day. In 2011 the record temperature stands at 104 for this date.
Winds Thursday will be from the west at 5 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the morning and gusting to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 81.
Friday is expected to be sunny and hot with a high near 106. Overnight, the low will be around 79 under mostly clear skies. The record for Aug. 25 was set in 2011 also at 104.
Saturday’s temperature is expected to be near 107 when another record-setting high could be notched. The record is 102 in 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.