Today, the high temperature is expected to hit 86 degrees while the low temperature could drop to 68 degrees.
“Most of the area will be dry and warm,” said meteorologist Matt Bishop.
On Wednesday the high temperature could reach 89 degrees while the low temperature could hit 67 degrees.
Bishop said on rain chances on Wednesday are less than 20% with a possible isolated thunderstorm.
Thursday’s temps are expected to reach 75 degrees. Bishop said there will be a possible cold front around Thursday morning with rain chances of 60% to 70%.
The high temperature will drop to 67 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 53 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain through the day Thursday, dropping to 30% overnight.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 71 degrees, while the low temperature could drop to 54 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain during the day Saturday, dropping to 20% overnight.
