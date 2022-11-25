After a couple days of rainy weather in the Killeen-Fort Hood area for the Thanksgiving holiday, things should dry out and warm up, at least briefly.
Rain chances, which sit at 50% for Saturday morning, should dwindle rapidly by late afternoon and clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Killeen.
As the rain leaves, temperatures should gradually increase.
Forecast high temperatures for Saturday are around 58 degrees. On Sunday and Monday, temperatures are expected to get into the mid-60s. Finally, by Tuesday, the temperature could reach the upper-70s.
According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s forecast temperature is between 10 to 15 degrees above normal levels for late November.
By Tuesday evening, however, a cold front is expected to move in, dropping overnight lows into the 40s and a projected high temperature of around 57 degrees on Wednesday. Overnight lows during the cold front could get into the 30s, according to the forecast.
Showers and thunderstorms could also accompany the cold front, the National Weather Service reported.
Through Thursday, rain accumulation since Jan. 1 this year is 14.29 inches at Killeen’s Skylark Field, well below the average of 31.9 inches for the same time period.
The data from Skylark Field indicates it got nearly an inch of rain Thursday.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported just over half an inch of rain Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.