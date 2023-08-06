An excessive heat warning is now in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.
With over 40 days of temperatures in the triple-digits, officials at NWS warn residents in Central Texas of the dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 and heat index or “feels like temperatures” up to 112.
“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” according to the NWS website.
Monday’s high is expected to be near 105 with slight south southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Temperatures cool to only around 77 in the evening hours with winds continuing from the south.
Tuesday the high is forecast to be near 104 with south winds at 15 to 20 mph. Overnight, the low is expected to be around 77 but winds will pick up at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.
Wednesday, expect more of the same with a high near 104 and south winds at 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
In the evening, the low is expected to be around 78 with winds continuing at 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.
Thursday’s high temperature will be near 105 with winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph in some areas. The overnight low is expected to be around 79.
Friday will be much the same with a high near 105 and the low around 78.
Saturday will also be sunny and hot with a high near 104. Overnight, temperatures will cool to only 79.
By Sunday, if daytime temperatures continue to be over 100, Killeen will see it’s 47th day of triple-digit-temperatures.
