With warm sunny conditions throughout the weekend, this week promises to bring more of the same.
“It’s looking warm and sunny for the first part of the week in Killeen,” Meteorologist Eric Martello said Sunday. “Mild weather may bring a 90-degree day by Wednesday.”
According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 81 with mild east southeast winds around 10 mph. Clouds may move in overnight with a low around 59.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 with mild east southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday the low should drop to around 60 overnight.
Wednesday highs are expected to be at or near 82 under mostly sunny skies. Overnight the low is expected around 64.
“There is a small chance of severe weather for the area as a slight cold front moves closer to Killeen overnight,” Martello said.
Thursday the warm conditions continue with a high near 84. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. as warm ground temperatures continue to feed the spring weather pattern of afternoon storms.
South winds will pick up around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. By about 1 a.m. the chance of thunderstorms should subside as temperatures drop to around 69 overnight.
Friday, chances of showers and thunderstorms will fire up again in the afternoon as daytime temperatures will be near 89. Under mostly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms will stick around into the evening hours with a low overnight of around 68.
Saturday, the high temperature is expected to be near 86 under partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Official totals for Skylark Field in Killeen registered 1.25 inches during Friday’s storm, bringing the total for rainfall for April to 3.8 inches.
“Killeen had almost an inch, at .9 inches, recorded for the entire month of April in 2022,” Martello said. “So this is a much better start to the rainy season.”
LAKE LEVELS
With the increase in precipitation recently, Lake Belton rose 1% overall, from 64.1% full to 65.3% full, from one month ago on March 30.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake rose 1% overall, from 68.2% full to 69.2% full, from one week ago on April 23.
“Residents should remain weather aware as we go into the first part of May,” Martello said. “Since May is typically our rainiest month of the spring season.”
