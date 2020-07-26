With growth and development continuing to be a contentious issue in Killeen, one local developer is taking issue with the way three members of the Killeen City Council — Shirley Fleming, Gregory Johnson and Steve Harris — are dealing with his projects.
Gary Purser Jr., who owns Killeen-based Purser Construction, claims the three councilmembers always vote against his proposals, but when it comes to other developers’ projects, they pass them without any issues.
The issue became heated at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, when Purser called out the three councilmembers and accused them of trying to hold up his developments.
“Every time I come up here, I hear the same argument from the same three people,” Purser said, referring to Johnson, Harris and Fleming. “And I didn’t hear one argument from those three people on the property that adjoins me to the north — not one.”
Purser was at the meeting in order to get a parcel of land rezoned for residential use near Texas A&M University-Central Texas. After a failed motion by Johnson to table the issue, the rezoning passed 4-3, with Johnson, Fleming and Harris voting against it.
Purser gave examples between his proposal versus another property that was voted on in April that is abutting his land.
“What gets me, Mr. Harris, and Mr. Johnson and Miss Fleming, y’all just broke your arm to vote for the property to the north of me. I didn’t hear all this bull----.”
The profanity drew an immediate response from Fleming — who was participating in the meeting virtually via Zoom.
“Point of order. Point of order, Mr. Mayor,” Fleming said.
Mayor Jose Segarra told Purser to calm down and told him to not address councilmembers.
“You’ve got to direct the chair, so don’t direct any councilmen,” he told Purser.
“Do not talk to me in that manner,” Fleming said.
Fleming further took issue, on Facebook, with Purser’s comments to the council at Tuesday’s meeting. Specifically, among other comments, she described his comments as “a threat” and a “racist remark.”
“Purser should have been asked to step down and not continue speaking on any subject,” Fleming said in the post.
On Thursday, Fleming said by telephone that not only does she stand by her Facebook post, but she is trying to put the incident on the agenda for an upcoming meeting.
“It was an embarrassing situation for me,” Fleming said. “My constituents have called me and said they did not like it. They stand by me all the way.”
Purser maintains that his developments are not treated fairly by the three councilmembers.
“The same issues should apply equally, across the board to all parties,” Purser said on Thursday.
The section of land that was rezoned is 108.81 acres near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Stagecoach Road, in what the city calls the University District, due to its close proximity to Texas A&M University-Central Texas. With the land, he was to build a planned unit development, or PUD.
The development will have a homeowner’s association, a mandated green space and a retention pond, with single-family homes and duplexes averaging a roughly estimated price of $225,000 each, Purser said. He plans to build more than 400 dwelling units.
Johnson said he wanted to table the rezoning decision for two weeks because he received his council packet on Friday and had not had time to study it.
“I’m just trying to wrap my head around the project and allow for more citizens’ comments,” Johnson said, calling the project a “major development.”
“I’m just asking for this agenda item to be tabled until next regular meeting — that’s all I’m asking for.”
Harris and Fleming said they were voting against the rezoning because of growth reasons, and concerns about Killeen’s police force being unable to keep up with that growth.
“My reasoning for delaying this rezoning request is due to our city’s now present and growing inability to provide adequate and effective all-around services to the residents of Killeen,” Harris said by email. “Our residential growth is far outpacing our ability to adequately service and protect our community. If you go back and listen to the council meeting before this and, or look at the budget report, you will see it.”
Harris cited how other council members who were defending the zoning request but did not discuss how services would be provided.
“We’ve got to look at the services that are going to be provided for these new homes. And I know we need these homes. We all need that, but timing right now is pretty tight,” Fleming said. “It’s a shortage (of) police officers, fire department, so forth and so on, in our city. And we do not have the money to start hiring more police officers, more services to accommodate these homes.”
Fleming said she would probably have voted for the zoning at a later date, if the item had been tabled.
“I’m not saying don’t do the houses,” she said. “I’m for growth, as well, but let’s look at the timing, guys.”
Purser said he doesn’t buy those arguments, and said the lack of police officers or firefighters is a city management problem — and not something developers can fix.
However, when the housing development is built out over the next six years, it is expected to provide $1.1 million or more annually to the city in terms of revenue from property taxes and water and sewer fees, Purser said.
The developer said $1.1 million because that’s the revenue amount the city estimated for a similar 76-acre development that was annexed and approved last year along Clear Creek Road. The homes built there will be similar.
When complete, the University District development is expected bring in more than $1.1 million to city coffers annually because it is 32 acres bigger than the Clear Creek development, said Purser, whose company is in charge of both developments.
Fleming, Johnson and Harris also voted in opposition to the initial annexation request for the development near Clear Cleek Road last year.
It’s a pattern of voting that applies to him, but not necessarily other developers, Purser said.
As an example, he brought up a zoning change the council approved on April 28.
In that residential rezoning case — involving another section of adjacent to Purser’s in the University District — the council voted 6-1 to rezone that section of land, owned by Dr. Mohammad Khan. Harris was the only council member to vote against it.
The councilmembers who did vote in favor of Purser’s rezoning request last week did so because they say Killeen needs more affordable housing.
Councilman Juan Rivera said he remembers being on the council when officials from the university pleaded with the council to provide affordable housing for its population.
“This project would bring more quality of life, not only to our citizens, but also to our students from in and out of the city.”
Tony McIlwain, executive director of planning, told Rivera the project is similar to other projects that the council has approved.
In an email to the Herald on Friday, Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King said Purser went beyond the minimum required standards in the city ordinances.
“It was also approved by the Planning and Zoning committee. The development will be a Home Owner Association which means the community will be well kept by the residents for many years,” she said in the email. “The development will not cost the taxpayers anything and it the city will gain revenue from this project. I am for pro growth and it is the city responsibility to hire and provide first responders to support the growth of the city. It is also the city council responsibility to budget for theses positions. My vote on Tuesday was purely based on the facts and not the individual. That is why I voted yes.”
Councilman Jim Kilpatrick was the most vocal in support of approving the zoning. He talked about how the goal of the city is to bring in better jobs, and if a research park at the university is built, it would bring in high-paying jobs.
“That is what every councilmember has spoken about in the last five years — we got to have good-paying jobs,” he said. “Well, in order to do that, we have to have the housing to bring those people in, too. And we can’t wait to build and get behind the power curve.”
He said if the city sends a message of waiting until everything is in place, developers of the research park will take their business near other military installations, such as Fort Bliss; Fort Carson, Colorado; or Fort Polk, Louisiana.
He said if that happens, it could have the opposite effect of the desired outcome — it could lead to more unemployment in the city.
Segarra, who did not vote, also told the council that he is in favor of it.
“Right now at this moment, we have a huge shortage (of housing), and I know that every time we bring zoning issues up in the past, it’s always been ‘We’re overbuilding, we’re overbuilding,’” he said. “Luckily, we never stopped, because right now, it’s a tremendous shortage, and what that’s created is people pay more taxes.”
