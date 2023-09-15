The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission will host Terra Day, an environmental program for ages 6 to 18 years old, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
Attendees will learn how to put old, recyclable items to use and plant trees, make birdhouses, and seed balls with egg cartons.
