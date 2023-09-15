Copperas Cove Boy Scout Christmas Party

Ben Priester, 8, participates in a birdhouse Christmas decoration activity while taking part in the annual Boy Scouts of Leon Valley District Christmas party, Wednesday, December 18, 2013 at Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Building.

 Herald/CATRINA RAWSON

The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission will host Terra Day, an environmental program for ages 6 to 18 years old, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.

Attendees will learn how to put old, recyclable items to use and plant trees, make birdhouses, and seed balls with egg cartons.

