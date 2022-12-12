Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2400 block of Willow Spring Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
An assault was reported at 6:41 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
An aggravated assault of a family member was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:42 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday in the area of Second Street and Santa Fe Avenue.
An assault of a family member was reported at 9:03 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Traverse Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:07 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:04 a.m. Friday in the 1209 East Business Highway 190.
A theft, criminal mischief was reported at 4:26 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
Duty on striking a fixture/landscape on the highway was reported at 5:59 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:28 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
Unlawfully parking in 72-hour location was reported at 10:27 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Clovis Drive.
Resisting arrest/search/transport, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:29 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 11:31 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 11:43 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Cruelty to noon-livestock animal, abandonment was reported at 12:17 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Jude Lane.
An arrest for theft was reported at 1:16 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Credit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:26 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Cruelty to a non-livestock animal was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Citation Circle.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 2:33 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Bluff Drive.
Duty on striking a fixture was reported at 3:37 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of a debit card was reported at 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Clara Drive.
A theft of service was reported at 4:44 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 9:13 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Drive.
An assault was reported at 11:39 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 7:49 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South 23rd Street.
An arrest for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, agency assisted arrest for theft was reported at 8:44 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:43 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:43 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:06 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Criminal mischief inconvenience was reported at 10:47 a.m. in the 800 block of East Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, agency assist was reported at 12:48 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Preakness Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 8:14 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
An agency assist arrest for driving with invalid license was reported at 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Charles Tillman Way.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for driving with invalid license, no financial responsibility was reported at 5 p.m, Friday in the 800 block of West Interstate Highway 14.
An assault, unlawful restraint of a family member was reported at 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Bee Line Lane.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:48 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A burglary was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
A burglary was reported at 12:58 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Knights way.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 2:31 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 3:44 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
An arrest for evading arrest was reported at 7:11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:11 p.m. in the 100 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An agency assist was reported at 7:22 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Pecan Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Ruby Road.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Boulder Run.
LAMPASAS
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue G.
A disturbance was reported at 4:02 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hillside Lane.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 12:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:48 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:11 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Riverview Drive.
A traffic hazard was reported at 6:09 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 10:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
