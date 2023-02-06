Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:23 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Illegal discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Clairidge Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:17 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kathey Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate-14 westbound.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in Interstate-14 westbound.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:25 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of West Lane.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 10:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Fabianna Drive and West Elms Road.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at noon Sunday in the 800 block of Stetson Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:33 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and South Second Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:27 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:42 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Orion Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Liberty Street.
Walking in the roadway, not opposing traffic was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of North 10th Street and East Avenue G.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:27 p.m. Sunday in the area of North 10th Street and East Avenue G.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Rosewood Drive and Aspen Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Canadian River Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:11 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Agency assist was reported at 12:36 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of South Farm to Market Road 2657.
Welfare check was reported at 5:57 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Del Mar Circle.
Credit/debit card abuse, burglary of vehicle was reported at 7:04 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A terroristic threat against a peace officer, emergency medical detention was reported at 8:24 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Del Mar Circle.
An unattended death was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
An unattended death was reported at 9:49 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Welfare check was reported at 12:28 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A runaway was reported at 12:38 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An agency assist was reported at 9:13 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 1:08 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:52 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:54 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:31 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Electronic transmission/possession of certain visual material was reported at 2:31 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
General information report taken at 5:34 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Dennis Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 7:32 p.m. Friday in the 250 block of Post Oak Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 8:12 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Bond Street.
An accident was reported at 21:15 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 4:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business highway 190.
Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 9:58 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 11:25 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Walker Place and West Business highway 190.
Credit/debit card abuse, burglary of vehicle was reported at 10:56 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A theft was reported at 11:33 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for disorderly conduct, urinating in a public place was reported at 12:36 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
A sexual assault was reported at 1:25 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:44 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
Injury to a child was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Criminal mischief, accident was reported at 7:37 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Primrose Drive.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana was reported at 9:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Illegal dumping was reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Patriot Circle.
A welfare check was reported at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North 19th Street.
Criminal mischief, illegal dumping was reported at 2:21 a.m. in the 800 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Amthor Avenue.
Credit or debit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:41 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An unattended death was reported at 2:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
Theft was reported at 1:51 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft, fraudulent destroy/remove/conceal writing was reported at 3:18 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:04 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Creek Street. Theft was reported at 6:12 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana was reported at 10:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for public intoxication, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:37 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for driving with an expired license plate, failure to appear was reported at 7:06 p.m. Friday in the area of Cox Drive and North Amy Lane.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear, theft, agency assist was reported at 7:54 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Farm to Market Road 3219.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:09 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fraud, use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:43 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A terroristic threat, causing fear of imminent danger, discharge and display of a firearm was reported at 10:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Harley Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 7:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Bluebird Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, search or transport was reported at 8:05 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A narcotics report was taken at 11:24 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, failure to appear, agency assistance was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Valley Road.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, public intoxication was reported at 1:03 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Ruby Road.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:39 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wickiup Trail.
An accident involving injuries, suspect fleeing the scene of the accident was reported at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:54 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
An assault was reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Eighth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:07 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West First Street.
A theft was reported at 4:52 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
An accident was reported at 5:04 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
An accident was reported at 9:44 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
